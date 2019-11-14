Public thanked for co-operation after overnight security alert closes NI road

Police have thanked the public for their assistance after they were forced to close a NI road during an overnight security alert.

This morning a PSNI spokesman said the security alert in the Newry Road area of Belleeks, County Armagh has ended.

ATO attending the scene of another security alert

Chief Inspector Nigel Henry said: "Police attended the scene last night (Wednesday 13th November) following the discovery of a suspicious object shortly before 11pm.

"ATO also attended and examined the object, which has since been declared as nothing untoward.

"The Newry Road has re-opened and I want to thank everyone for their patience as we conducted our public safety operation.

"I also want to take this opportunity to remind the public if anyone comes across anything suspicious, they should contact police immediately on 101, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."