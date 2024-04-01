Public urged to avoid Creggan area after petrol bombs thrown at media following a dissident Easter Rising event in Londonderry

The public has been urged to avoid the Creggan area of Londonderry after petrol bombs were thrown at members of the media following a dissident march to mark the anniversary of the Easter Rising.
By Jonathan McCambridge and Rebecca Black
Published 1st Apr 2024, 17:18 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2024, 18:04 BST
Police have also said that a van has been set on fire following the event.

The event, organised by the Derry 1916 Commemoration Committee, started in the Central Drive area of Creggan before making its way to the City Cemetery.

There was a colour party made up of people wearing face coverings, sunglasses and paramilitary-style dress, carrying the Irish flag and a host of republican flags.

A group of young men carrying crates of petrol bombs at the start of an Easter Monday parade in the Creggan area of LondonderryA group of young men carrying crates of petrol bombs at the start of an Easter Monday parade in the Creggan area of Londonderry
Wreaths were laid at the republican plot at the City Cemetery and an oration was delivered.

A police helicopter was in the skies throughout proceedings, and a drone issued a warning to those assembled that it was an unnotified parade.

A number of young people with masks covering their faces attended the parade carrying crates of petrol bombs and lumps of masonry.

Media came under attack following the march, with a number of petrol bombs thrown.

A colour party arrive at the City Cemetery in Londonderry, after their Easter Monday parade through the Creggan area of LondonderryA colour party arrive at the City Cemetery in Londonderry, after their Easter Monday parade through the Creggan area of Londonderry
A PSNI spokesperson said: “We would ask drivers to avoid Central Drive and the surrounding area in Creggan where there are a number of people with petrol bombs in the area, and a van has been set on fire.”

Police on the ground were attacked at the same event last year with petrol bombs and other missiles.