Police have also said that a van has been set on fire following the event.

The event, organised by the Derry 1916 Commemoration Committee, started in the Central Drive area of Creggan before making its way to the City Cemetery.

There was a colour party made up of people wearing face coverings, sunglasses and paramilitary-style dress, carrying the Irish flag and a host of republican flags.

A group of young men carrying crates of petrol bombs at the start of an Easter Monday parade in the Creggan area of Londonderry

Wreaths were laid at the republican plot at the City Cemetery and an oration was delivered.

A police helicopter was in the skies throughout proceedings, and a drone issued a warning to those assembled that it was an unnotified parade.

A number of young people with masks covering their faces attended the parade carrying crates of petrol bombs and lumps of masonry.

Media came under attack following the march, with a number of petrol bombs thrown.

A colour party arrive at the City Cemetery in Londonderry, after their Easter Monday parade through the Creggan area of Londonderry

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We would ask drivers to avoid Central Drive and the surrounding area in Creggan where there are a number of people with petrol bombs in the area, and a van has been set on fire.”