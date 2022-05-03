PUP election candidate Russell Watton blames 'known drug dealers' for sending him intimidating material

Mr Watton - who is standing in the East Londonderry constituency - says he received the images and video in the last two days.

He added that the images of him 'in a balaclava' and a video are now "sent all over the town".

"They are just upping the intimidation before the election," said Russell Watton.

An image of Russell Watton wearing a balaclava with number 1 underneath

"It is being done by that same crowd of drug dealers who operate in Coleraine - and I am sore on them. People know what happens in this town. It is big, big business for the drug dealers.

"Living in Coleraine has got worse for families here."

He added that "everyone knows who the main dealers in Coleraine are and that they are untouchable".

Mr Watton, who has been a PUP Councillor for eight years said he "does not think potential voters will be phased by the material".

"People know what is going on," he said. "We all know who they are but nothing happens to them. They are untouchable. I am the one they are targeting at the minute."