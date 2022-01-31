Puppy farmers blamed after dog is dumped to die in a ditch

The dog was found by a member of the public in the Longfield Road area of Forkhill in South Armagh.

The USPCA say the animal had given birth to multiple litters, was in terrible condition, visibly frightened, unwell and in considerable pain.

After an assessment by the USPCA veterinary team, the dog was diagnosed with severe mange and a serious bacterial skin infection which made it difficult to establish a specific breed for the spaniel type dog.

She also had a huge abdominal tumour and was in a great deal of pain leaving no option other than to relieve her of suffering .

The USPCA has renewing calls for more effective enforcement and regulation against illegal breeders.

USPCA Chief Executive, Brendan Mullan, said: “This was a truly horrible and distressing case of animal cruelty and neglect, and we condemn the actions of those responsible for treating an animal this way.

“Her condition and the manner in which she was abandoned leads us to believe that she was a former puppy farm dog. Following a spate of abandoned puppies and terrible cases of animal cruelty, this case is yet another example of why Northern Ireland urgently needs better enforcement and regulation to clamp down on illegal breeders.

“Keeping a dog in such poor conditions is one thing but to then abandon her at a roadside when she was obviously so unwell is unforgiveable.

“We are asking members of the public with any information around this incident to please come forward and contact the USPCA on 028 3025 1000.”

The Chief Executive added: “The more we see demand for young pups, the more this appalling industry grows. We are pleading with the public to rehome a dog from their local animal shelter and avoid illegal breeders at all costs – the individuals involved have no regard for animal welfare and are only interested in lining their pockets.

“This dog was so visibly ill but was being exploited over and over by her owners – when she was no longer of use, she was left to die by herself.