Pursuit of officer who shot and killed IRA bomber 'vindictive' Ian Paisley tells Commons

Colum Marks who was shot dead by the RUC in Downpatrick in 1991

The DUP MP for North Antrim said that with so many former police and military personnel already being investigated – who will not be able to benefit from the proposed amnesty – the main beneficiaries are those republican terrorists who could otherwise face prosecution if new evidence was brought forward in the future.

Mr Paisley referred to a case highlighted in the News Letter on Monday as a prime example of how concerted attempts are being made to put former security force members before the courts.

In April 1991, a covert RUC officer shot and fatally wounded IRA bomber Colum Marks in Downpatrick. The officer was initially cleared of any wrong-doing – as it was accepted by both the police and PPS at the time that he opened fire fearing his own life was in danger. However, he then endured a seven-year prosecution ordeal when, 25 years after the fatal shooting, someone who claimed to be a previously unidentified witness made a statement.

In May this year, the PPS said both the new witness evidence and a privately obtained forensic report were at odds with the facts established in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.