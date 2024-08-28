Race hate crime suspected after arson attack on east Belfast church

By Rebecca Black, PA
Published 28th Aug 2024, 10:28 BST
A fire at a church in east Belfast is being investigated as a racially motivated hate crime.

Police said an angle grinder-type tool was used to cut a hole in shutters at the premises in Templemore Street on Tuesday night before a fire was started.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which caused damage to the shutters and front hall of the building, which is used by the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God .

A PSNI spokesman said two masked males, wearing dark-coloured track suits, arrived at the premises shortly before 9.30pm .

Police in east Belfast are investigating an arson attack at a property in Templemore Street on Tuesday 27th August

"An angle grinder-type tool was then used to cut a hole in the shutters before a flammable substance was thrown inside and set alight.

"Fire service personnel attended and extinguished the fire, which caused damage to the shutters and the front hall of the building, with further smoke damage caused inside the building.

"Both males are believed to have run off along Templemore Street after the incident, which is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime."

Police have issued an appeal to anyone with any information about the incident or who may have doorbell, CCTV or dashcam footage from the area that might help the investigation to call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1852 27/08/24.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.