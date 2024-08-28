Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A fire at a church in east Belfast is being investigated as a racially motivated hate crime.

Police said an angle grinder-type tool was used to cut a hole in shutters at the premises in Templemore Street on Tuesday night before a fire was started.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which caused damage to the shutters and front hall of the building, which is used by the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A PSNI spokesman said two masked males, wearing dark-coloured track suits, arrived at the premises shortly before 9.30pm .

Police in east Belfast are investigating an arson attack at a property in Templemore Street on Tuesday 27th August

"An angle grinder-type tool was then used to cut a hole in the shutters before a flammable substance was thrown inside and set alight.

"Fire service personnel attended and extinguished the fire, which caused damage to the shutters and the front hall of the building, with further smoke damage caused inside the building.

"Both males are believed to have run off along Templemore Street after the incident, which is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have issued an appeal to anyone with any information about the incident or who may have doorbell, CCTV or dashcam footage from the area that might help the investigation to call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1852 27/08/24.