Race hate crimes reach record levels in Northern Ireland

An attack on south Belfast property in July 2025 was being treated as a hate crime

Racist hate crimes in Northern Ireland have reached record levels, new police figures show.

There were 2,049 race incidents and 1,329 race crimes in the 12 months from July 1 last year to June 30 this year, according to a report from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

Those annual figures are the highest since such data began to be collated and reported by the PSNI in 2004/05.

Rates spiked significantly in 2024/25, with 646 more race incidents and 434 more race crimes recorded compared with the previous 12 months.

The period covered two major outbreaks of race-related violence and rioting in Northern Ireland - in June this year and August 2024 .

The 349 race incidents recorded in August 2024 was the single highest monthly level in the 20 years of the data series, while the 345 race incidents in June 2025 was the second highest on record.

Around half of all the incidents and crimes in the 2024/25 reporting period happened in the Belfast area.

In response to the figures, Amnesty International branded the past 12 months "a year of hate and fear" in Northern Ireland .

The organisation said racism in the region is "out of control" as it called for a new anti-racism strategy and justice for victims.

Patrick Corrigan , Amnesty International's Northern Ireland director, said the figures are "shameful".

He added: "This isn't just a headline. It's a crisis.

"Behind these figures are real people, real families, living in terror simply because of the colour of their skin or where they come from. This hasn't happened in a vacuum. This has been a crisis developing for years, fuelled by complacency and inaction.

"The racist riots in Belfast last summer, followed by the brutal attacks on migrant families this June, were not isolated. They are the symptoms of a society that has failed to confront racism and are indicative of a tide of hate that has been rising for years.

"Political leaders and the PSNI should be treating this as the crisis it now is, with vigilante gangs prowling the streets and families afraid for their children as they go back to school.

"Hate crime thrives when politicians deliver words but no action. The Executive must show leadership and deliver an effective plan to tackle racism when the current ineffectual Race Equality Strategy comes to an end in a few months.