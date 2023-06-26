News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Racially-motivated hate crime being probed in Ballymena after windows at properties smashed with a hammer

Police in Ballymena are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of criminal damage in the Larne Street area of the town in the early hours of Monday, 26th June.
By Gemma Murray
Published 26th Jun 2023, 11:10 BST- 1 min read

Inspector Reid said: "At 2.15am, we received a report that windows at a number of residential properties in the area had been smashed by a man with a hammer.

“The suspect is described as being of stocky build, wearing dark shorts and an orange top.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Officers attended the scene and, after speaking with witnesses, we are treating this incident as a racially-motivated hate crime.

Larne StreetLarne Street
Larne Street
Most Popular

“I want to reassure the community that police take reports of this nature extremely seriously. We will being increasing patrols in the area and will continue to liaise with community representatives and partnership organisations to address the issue.

“Everyone has the right to feel safe in their home. I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this attack, or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other footage, to contact police immediately.

"Additionally, I would ask that anyone who has any concerns around this type of behaviour report them to police. When you report crime, we can take steps to stop it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“You can ring us on 101, report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport, or speak directly to your Neighbourhood Policing Team.”