Rangers fans celebrate on Shankill after team scoop Scottish Premiership title | PSNI say ‘it is extremely disappointing to see the numbers involved’

Crowds gathered in the wake of Rangers beating Aberdeen to end the Scottish Premiership season before officially lifting the title for the 55th time.

PSNI Facebook yesterday afternoon warned: “We are aware crowds are currently gathering in Belfast’s Shankill area and a number of events are planned for this afternoon,” it said.

“Police are in the area and we would remind those involved about the importance of adhering to the Health Protection (Coronavirus) Regulations.

“We will gather evidence of potential breaches of the Regulations and those responsible for them. Investigations will follow and where appropriate, enforcement action may be taken in the coming days.”

And today when asked for a comment on what they plan to do after yesterday’s celebrations, Chief Inspector Darren Fox said: “Police attended a large gathering in the Shankill area on Saturday, May 15th and in order to engage, explain and encourage people to adhere to the Health Protection (Coronavirus) Regulations.

“It is extremely disappointing to see the numbers involved, which are clearly a breach of the Regulations, when we know so many other people are playing their part to keep people safe and adhere by the Regulations.

“An investigation is now under way, and action may be taken in relation to breaches of the Regulations.”

A large crowd has gathered on Belfast's Shankill Road to celebrate Rangers winning the Scottish Premiership. The fans came out despite a ban on public gatherings under coronavirus restrictions to mark the Glasgow side's first title in a decade. Picture By: Pacemaker.

During the celebrations cars can be seen driving around the area celebrating Rangers momentous win and friends and families can be seen celebrating in their areas.

As the photographs of the Shankill Road reveal very large crowds were on the streets.

Meanwhile, yesterday In Glasgow police dispersed a large gathering of Rangers supporters from George Square due to “rising disorder”.

Thousands of Rangers fans took to the streets in celebration of the club’s first Scottish Premiership trophy in a decade, with many marching from Ibrox to George Square despite warnings against large gatherings due to coronavirus.

After supporters celebrated in the square for hours on Saturday – singing, dancing and setting off fireworks – Police Scotland officers formed a line and cleared the group from the area just after 9pm.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf called the gatherings in Glasgow “selfish and irresponsible behaviour” which put lives at risk.

Police said they had been dealing with various incidents of anti-social behaviour and the use of pyrotechnics.

Chief superintendent Mark Sutherland said: “Due to the rising level of disorder taking place, and the threat to public safety, in George Square in Glasgow this evening, Saturday, 15 May 2021, Police Scotland will make use of powers available to officers under Section 14 of the Public Order Act 1986 to disperse those who have chosen to gather there.

“This decision has not been taken lightly, the senior police officer on the ground will give direct instructions to those gathered and anyone in George Square should leave immediately.”

