Rapist claiming to be a woman says he has been victim of misgendering 'hate crime'... and prison reportedly apologises

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Adam Graham, who now goes under the name ‘Isla Bryson’ (though his actual legal name has reportedly been changed to ‘Annie Bryson’) made the complaint in a letter to a newspaper.

The 32-year-old serial offender was jailed in February 2023 after being convicted of raping two women, crimes which were committed while living as a man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After being convicted at the High Court in Glasgow he was sent to women's prison, Cornton Vale – causing a political scandal for the SNP – before being moved to a male prison.

The mugshot for 'Isla Bryson' (aka Adam Graham, aka Annie Bryson); after this was taken he started wearing make-up and a blonde wig

He was sentenced to eight years at the High Court in Edinburgh, with a further three years on licence.

The sex offender claimed to have received an apology after complaining about being "misgendered" and being called "son" by a female member of staff in a hand-written letter to the Sunday Mail.

He wrote: "I'm just dealing with transphobia from staff.

"I was told from a staff member in Edinburgh that the MSP has been telling governors to treat trans women that come into the SPS (Scottish Prison Service) like men.

"It's disgusting and a hate crime.

"They refuse to put any female toiletries or makeup out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am on blockers just now. I have boobs. I don't sound like a man anymore."

He was convicted of raping one woman in Clydebank in 2016 and another in nearby Drumchapel in 2019, but insisted: "I'm only into men."

As of early 2023, he had reportedly taken hormones, but not had “sex change” surgery.

He admitted having a five-month relationship with a fellow prisoner who was jailed for six years in 2019 for paedophilia and drugs, as well as a three-week relationship with an inmate called Colin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Beal, governor of male prison HMP Glenochil, wrote to him last month following the incident in which a member of staff called Bryson "son", and said the SPS officer immediately "apologised after realising their mistake", the newspaper reported.