Rapist claiming to be a woman says he has been victim of misgendering 'hate crime'... and prison reportedly apologises
and live on Freeview channel 276
Adam Graham, who now goes under the name ‘Isla Bryson’ (though his actual legal name has reportedly been changed to ‘Annie Bryson’) made the complaint in a letter to a newspaper.
The 32-year-old serial offender was jailed in February 2023 after being convicted of raping two women, crimes which were committed while living as a man.
After being convicted at the High Court in Glasgow he was sent to women's prison, Cornton Vale – causing a political scandal for the SNP – before being moved to a male prison.
He was sentenced to eight years at the High Court in Edinburgh, with a further three years on licence.
The sex offender claimed to have received an apology after complaining about being "misgendered" and being called "son" by a female member of staff in a hand-written letter to the Sunday Mail.
He wrote: "I'm just dealing with transphobia from staff.
"I was told from a staff member in Edinburgh that the MSP has been telling governors to treat trans women that come into the SPS (Scottish Prison Service) like men.
"It's disgusting and a hate crime.
"They refuse to put any female toiletries or makeup out.
"I am on blockers just now. I have boobs. I don't sound like a man anymore."
He was convicted of raping one woman in Clydebank in 2016 and another in nearby Drumchapel in 2019, but insisted: "I'm only into men."
As of early 2023, he had reportedly taken hormones, but not had “sex change” surgery.
He admitted having a five-month relationship with a fellow prisoner who was jailed for six years in 2019 for paedophilia and drugs, as well as a three-week relationship with an inmate called Colin.
Natalie Beal, governor of male prison HMP Glenochil, wrote to him last month following the incident in which a member of staff called Bryson "son", and said the SPS officer immediately "apologised after realising their mistake", the newspaper reported.
Confusion continues to about in the reporting of the case, with a large number of outlets still unwilling to refer to the rapist as a man, and using his preferred name ‘Isla’.