Rathcoole attack: Sectarian motive being investigated

SDLP Councillor Noreen McClelland has condemned the ransacking of a property in the Derrycoole Park area of Newtownabbey in what is understood to have been a sectarian attack.

Detailing the incident, PSNI Sergeant Adair said: “At around 11:05pm, it was reported that four masked men entered a house in the area. It is believed the property was completely ransacked during the incident, including a number of windows damaged. No one was inside the property during the incident.”

A police spokesperson stated the incident is being recorded as a sectarian motivated hate crime.

Condemning those responsible, PCSP Chair, Cllr McClelland said: “It is appalling that in 2019 sectarian hate crimes continue to plague our communities.

“Everyone, regardless of class or creed, has the right to live free from the fear of violence and intimidation.

“Fortunately there was no-one home during the time of the invasion, otherwise this could have been a very different story.

“I would appeal to anyone with information to contact the PSNI on 101 to ensure any further attacks can be stopped in their tracks.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1570 10/4/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.