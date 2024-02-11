Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The PSNI said they are investigating a number of reports of criminal damage in the town which took place on Saturday 10 February.

A PSNI spokeswoman said that around 6:40am, it was reported that damage was caused to a food business in the Downpatrick Street area and that doors to a building off Caddells Lane had been kicked.

A house in Church Square was also damaged.

A general view of Downpatrick Street in Rathfriland. PSNI reported that criminal damage was caused in the area on Saturday, which they are treating as a hate crime. Photo: Google maps.

Police said that a man matching the description of a suspect had been seen attempting to kick a number of cars parked outside a Newry Street supermarket, with some damage caused.

"These reports are being investigated as sectarian-motivated hate crimes," the PSNI spokeswoman said.