Rathfriland: PSNI arrest man on suspicion of hate crimes after criminal damage caused to homes, businesses and cars in Co Down town
The PSNI said they are investigating a number of reports of criminal damage in the town which took place on Saturday 10 February.
A PSNI spokeswoman said that around 6:40am, it was reported that damage was caused to a food business in the Downpatrick Street area and that doors to a building off Caddells Lane had been kicked.
A house in Church Square was also damaged.
Police said that a man matching the description of a suspect had been seen attempting to kick a number of cars parked outside a Newry Street supermarket, with some damage caused.
"These reports are being investigated as sectarian-motivated hate crimes," the PSNI spokeswoman said.
"A 20-year-old man was arrested and has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries."Police have asked anyone with information to call 101, quoting 309 of 10/02/24. Information can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/