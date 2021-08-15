Real IRA Omagh bomb atrocity anniversary marked by wreath-laying

Michael Gallagher, who lost his son Aiden aged 21 in the Omagh Bomb, lays a wreath at the Memorial Garden.

A total of 29 people, including a mother-to-be expecting twins, died in the Real IRA bombing of the busy main street in Omagh on 15th August 1998, just a few months after the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

Among those laying wreaths at the Omagh Memorial Garden yesterday were Stanley McComb, whose wife Ann was killed in the bombing and Michael Gallagher, who lost his son Aiden aged 21.

Many others also marked the anniversary on social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter.

Among these were tributes from bereaved relatives.

Amanda Doherty tweeted: “Remembering my brother Oran and all the victims of the Omagh Bomb, the worst day of our lives.”

Oran Doherty (8), was one of three boys from Buncrana in County Donegal who died in the bombing, the others were Sean McLaughlin (12) and James Barker (12).

They were among a group of 10 children who went on a trip to Omagh with more than 30 Spanish students, two of whom also died.

Victims Group SEFF, in a Facebook post, said: “SEFF’s thoughts and prayers are with all innocents impacted by a terror attack which was the single greatest loss of human life of the terrorist campaign; including the bereaved, injured, first responders and all others impacted.

“In recent times Judge Michael Horner made a ruling in which he said; it is plausible that there was a real prospect the 1998 Omagh bombing could have been prevented by the security services.

“Mr Justice Mark Horner also called for new investigations on both sides of the Irish border. He made the ruling at Belfast High Court a few weeks ago.

“The focus must continue to be upon those who wilfully carried out the bombing of Omagh, the security services did not plant the bomb, it was the actions of Real IRA terrorists following in the footsteps of their brothers and sisters within the Provisional IRA and other comparable terror groupings.”

Among politicians remembering the victims was Alliance Councillor Stephen Donnelly who tweeted: “We think of those who should still be with us, our hearts are with those who live without loved ones and we stand with those who still endure injury and trauma. Together we remember.”

Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary, Louise Haigh, stated: “Thinking today of all those whose lives were taken in Omagh on this day in 1998 and their loved ones’ continued fight for truth and justice.”

DUP MP for Upper Bann, Carla Lockhart, tweeted: “Today is the 23rd anniversary of the Omagh bomb, one of the worst atrocities for single loss of life in Northern Ireland.

“Republicans still laud and celebrate the people who carried out such deeds.