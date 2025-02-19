Real IRA terrorists bombed Omagh with ‘impunity’, witness tells inquiry

Officers of the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) pile up damaged furniture during the clean-up operation in Omagh. The Real IRA terrorists who bombed Omagh in 1998 seem to have been allowed to act with “impunity”, a witness has told a public inquiry

The Real IRA terrorists who bombed Omagh in 1998 seem to have been allowed to act with "impunity", a witness has told a public inquiry.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up for our daily email newsletters to keep in touch with the latest events

Simon McLarnon described how he attempted to help victims of the explosion, but was left with a lifelong sense of guilt that he was unable to do more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr McLarnon, who works as a general dental surgeon in Co Donegal , was at his girlfriend's house in the Co Tyrone town on the day of the blast.

Simon McLarnon, giving evidence at the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh, Co Tyrone, for the first substantive hearing in the Omagh Bombing Inquiry

He told the Omagh Bombing Inquiry: "I had first aid training because I was a recent graduate, but I wasn't able to use it on the day.

"I felt fairly useless. I did very little with the casualties and those that were injured.

"It left me with an immense sense of guilt which I carry to this day."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the inquiry that the explosion was the "loudest noise I had ever heard".

He went to the town centre where he said he was met with a a "sea of glass".

Mr McLarnon said he saw a man with a serious head injury being tended to by a teenager. He said he showed the youth how to try to stop the bleeding before moving on to help others.

He told the inquiry he heard a woman sobbing and crying out "my leg, my leg".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "There were two ladies....the older of the two ladies, one of her legs was virtually amputated, it was held on by skin only.

"There was a younger girl say beside her who had two limbs virtually amputated and very serious injuries.

"I spent some time with her. I had no idea what to do with her.

"I had limited first aid experience. I had actually been shown how to deal with an amputated limb but not two."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "She was awake, she was conscious, she wanted me to help her and I told her that ambulances were on the way."

Mr McLarnon said he suffered from depression and trauma due to his experiences on the day of the bombing.

He said: "I could not walk up Market Street, even after it re-opened and I avoided the town centre.

"I would have nightmares about what I had seen and I felt useless, guilt, anger and depressed about my inability to help anyone on the day of the bomb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was angry with the bombers and that they have evaded justice.

"I was angry with the way victims were treated by politicians, the government and the police.

"The large number of children injured in the bomb made me feel guilty for managing to walk away from it uninjured.

"I wished it had been me instead of one of the children who were only beginning to live their lives."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also said he had a sense of injustice about what had happened in Omagh.

He said: "They (the terrorists) seem to have done it with impunity.

"We know several of them have lived out their lives now and never have to face justice.

"That, I find very difficult to accept."

He added: "Who would support the slaughter of children, babies and innocent people? The maiming and blinding of children, the murder of pregnant women?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"No-one has come forward. They are protected in the communities they live in, I can't understand that.

"I can't understand that if you knew your neighbour, brother, husband was involved in this, that you wouldn't go to police or An Garda Siochana or anyone to say you had concerns about them.