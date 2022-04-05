Red diesel rule changes: PSNI ‘very aware’ of potential for theft

Fuel prices have shot up in recent weeks and, despite a small decline since a cut to fuel excise was applied by the Treasury, remain well above historic prices.

The most recent figures published by the Northern Ireland Consumer Council show that a litre of diesel costs an average of 174.3p in Northern Ireland.

The PSNI has NOW issued some crime prevention advice on how to avoid fuel theft.

Chief Inspector Joanne Gibson, of crime prevention and early intervention branch, said: “With rising fuel prices and the legislation change in the use of red diesel which came into effect last Friday, we are very aware that fuel is becoming an increasingly valuable commodity and may be the target of thieves. We take this seriously and react accordingly to this criminality. There are also some steps, businesses and householders can take to help safeguard their fuel from being stolen.

“If you suspect that fuel has been stolen from your business or home please report this by calling 101. A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/”

The advice includes the use of a fuel management system for businesses, and making sure large fuel tanks can be viewed from a habitable building and where increased natural surveillance can be maximised, such as in sight of a farmhouse or construction site offices.

Other advice includes keeping access points to the fuel depot on sites to a minimum, keeping gates closed and locked and block exit points that are not used, and using SBD approved standards for perimeter fencing, gates and other forms of security.