Red white and blue paint thrown at houses in 'sectarian' attack in Antrim
Just before 3am it was reported that four people in dark clothes had run into the Reford Grove development.
The PSNI said: “On arrival, officers noted that two windows had been smashed, and paint damage caused, at both of the properties.
"We are treating this damage as a sectarian-motivated hate crime. I want to assure the public that we take all reports of hate crime extremely seriously.
"We’ve already increased proactive patrols in the area and our neighbourhood policing team will continue to engage with local community representatives and partner agencies to monitor any impact or concerns.”
Images show the paint is red, white and blue, and that the neighbourhood bears unionist-coloured kerbstones and Union flags.
The PSNI did not confirm if the victims were perceived as unionist or nationalist.