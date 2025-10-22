Relief voiced as man who beat up elderly caretaker William Bailie in Portavogie pleads guilty to inflicting actual bodily harm

William Bailie, taken from post by his band Portavogie Auld Boys, on Facebook; the case against his attacker has now concluded, with him admitting ABH. Sentencing is awaited next month.

A friend of school caretaker William Bailie who was badly beaten up in Portavogie, sparking public outrage, has voiced relief that the case will not go to trial after all.

Robert Adair was speaking after the man accused of the attack, Gary Edward McCullough, changed his stance in court and admitted inflicting actual bodily harm.

McCullough, 57 (and whose address has been withheld by he court due to threats), had previously claimed that Mr Bailie - who is in his mid-70s - had assaulted him, but switched his position and entered a guilty plea at Newtownards Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

McCullough also pleaded guilty on Tuesday to possession of a knife, which was found on him at the time he was arrested in June, two months after the attack.

Sentencing will take place at the same court on November 28; in the meantime, McCullough has been released on bail.

The whole incident reportedly stemmed from a verbal exchange about McCullough's Transit van blocking the entrance to Portavogie Primary School, where Mr Bailie works as a caretaker.

McCullough then chased Mr Bailie in his van, blocked his path, and got out and beat him about the head.

The attack on the Portavogie Auld Boys bandsman brought hundreds of people out on to the streets of the town to protest, while fellow bandsmen marched in solidarity with him.

And, in court on Tuesday, the public gallery was filled with supporters, including Mr Adair - a lifelong family friend of Mr Bailie and a DUP councillor for the area.

He told the News Letter: "William is a very respected member of the community; really a father-like figure to many in Portavogie, and this attack was an attack on the whole community.

"So there's certainly relief [at the plea], but certainly we're just hoping and we're praying that justice will be served on November 28.

"I just want to see justice, and the community want to see justice."

He said the attack had "put a dark cloud over the whole village", and "a trial wouldn't have been nice going through" because "Mr Bailie and his family have gone through hell in the past six months".

"I just hope and pray it'll bring conclusion to it," he said.

"It's been terrible the way he was treated. A man who does so much for the community didn't deserve to be attacked in such a vile way…

"He's so good with children and young people. I'd go as far as to say there's nobody in Portavogie would be as well thought-of or as well-respected."