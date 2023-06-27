News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know

'Remembering the past too much' not helpful in Northern Ireland: Chris Patten

Northern Ireland “remembers the past too much”, according to a Tory former Cabinet minister who headed a review into policing in the region following the historic 1998 peace deal.
By Press Association
Published 27th Jun 2023, 10:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 11:27 BST

Lord Patten of Barnes, whose report in 1999 led to the change of name from the Royal Ulster Constabulary to the PSNI, warned against plans to commission an “official history” of the Troubles.

Speaking during the Legacy Bill debate in the House of Lords on Monday, he said: “I think going through all those horror stories, trying to be objective and balance one bit of horror against another, is a less than useful idea. Northern Ireland remembers the past too much and does not spend enough time building a better present and a better future, even today; even today that is the situation.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The peer, who served as a Northern Ireland minister in the early 1980s, added: “I have never believed that you actually deal with that problem by going over again and again who was right and who was wrong about that particular barbarity.

Former Hong Kong Governor Chris PattenFormer Hong Kong Governor Chris Patten
Former Hong Kong Governor Chris Patten
Most Popular

“We should try to understand what has happened, of course, but… we should build on the decencies that have ensured that, despite all the trouble and the extremism, Northern Ireland still exists as, in many respects, a thoroughly decent community.

“The people who I remember when I look back are the heroes. Some of the civil servants and public servants that I had… were great human beings who gave their lives to the attempt to produce decency, prosperity and peace in Northern Ireland. But, please – no official history.”