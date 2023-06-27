'Remembering the past too much' not helpful in Northern Ireland: Chris Patten

Lord Patten of Barnes, whose report in 1999 led to the change of name from the Royal Ulster Constabulary to the PSNI, warned against plans to commission an “official history” of the Troubles.

Speaking during the Legacy Bill debate in the House of Lords on Monday, he said: “I think going through all those horror stories, trying to be objective and balance one bit of horror against another, is a less than useful idea. Northern Ireland remembers the past too much and does not spend enough time building a better present and a better future, even today; even today that is the situation.”

The peer, who served as a Northern Ireland minister in the early 1980s, added: “I have never believed that you actually deal with that problem by going over again and again who was right and who was wrong about that particular barbarity.

Former Hong Kong Governor Chris Patten

“We should try to understand what has happened, of course, but… we should build on the decencies that have ensured that, despite all the trouble and the extremism, Northern Ireland still exists as, in many respects, a thoroughly decent community.