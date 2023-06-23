Removal of NI Prison Service recruitment posters in Londonderry condemned by Foyle MLA

The Foyle MLA said there should be a “united and concerted stance” taken against the Lasair Dhearg group who posted a video of their actions online.

The video shows two men opening a display board at a bus shelter in the city’s Top of the Hill area, tearing down a poster and then placing it in a litter bin.

A narrative accompanying the poster’s removal claims the local community "has been suffocated by British occupation,” and that the prison service has "played an integral role in the suppression of republicanism and its volunteers".

A member of the Lasair Dhearg group removing a Prison Service recruitment poster from a bus shelter in Londonderry

​The video also shows the two men posting anti-PSNI material in the area.

Mr Middleton said: “We have seen this type of activity over a number of years in Londonderry, including the disruption of PSNI recruitment.

"There must be a united and concerted stance against those who believe they can exert their will over the entire community.”

Mr Middleton added: “Unfortunately in recent years we have seen the threat faced by both Prison Service and PSNI staff with attacks directly against them.

"It is vital that we send a clear message from across the community that we value all those who work to keep us safe. These are career paths which should be considered by everyone and we must send out that message clearly.”