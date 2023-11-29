Renewed appeal for information and witnesses after nine vehicles set alight in a series of arson attacks on November 25

Police have issued a renewed appeal for information and witnesses in relation to a series of arson attacks in the Ballymoney area on Saturday morning, 25th November.

In a statement, Sergeant McCann said: “Our investigation is continuing after a number of vehicles parked in the Union Street, Seymore Street and Knock Road areas were set on fire.

“A total of nine vehicles were damaged after being set alight, some of which extensively – and we are thankful to our colleagues in the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who attended.

“We are making a specific appeal to anyone who was in the Union Street area just before 2.30am on Saturday, and the Knock Road and Seymour Street areas just before 3am, and noticed anything suspicious or out of the ordinary, to get in touch with police.

NIFRS engines near the scene

“Any information you may have – could help with our enquiries. We are especially keen to hear from anyone who was driving in these areas and captured dash-cam footage.

“Likewise, if you have CCTV or mobile phone footage of these areas during this time – please make contact with us so we can review. You can call police on 101, quoting reference 181 25/11/23.”