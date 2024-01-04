The sister of Glenn Quinn, who was murdered four years ago, has said those responsible for his death “need to be punished”, as the PSNI launched a renewed appeal for information into his killing.

Mr Quinn was found dead in his home in Ashleigh Park in Carrickfergus on January 4, 2020.

Police believe he was attacked by a group of men at some stage during the preceding Thursday and Friday.

Detective Inspector Gina Quinn said: “He was subjected to a shocking and brutal attack inside his own home, a place where he should have been safe and secure.

“After the cowardly and violent beating, Glenn, who was a defenceless man, was left to die a slow and painful death from serious injuries, which included multiple rib fractures.

“Glenn was just 47 years old when he was murdered. He was well-known and well-liked by all, and his death has left, not only a family bereft, but an entire community in shock.”

The renewed appeal for information, which falls on the fourth anniversary of the discovery of his body, is backed by an increased reward of up to £40,000.

Twenty thousand pounds of the total reward is offered by the charity Crimestoppers, while a further £20,000 comes from an anonymous donor, an increase from a previous offer of £10,000.

Mr Quinn’s sister Lesley Murphy said she wanted to appeal to witnesses in the family’s town of Carrickfergus “to do the right thing” and come forward.

She said: “You most likely knew Glenn and you’ll know he was just a decent, kind-hearted, big gentleman.

“He did not deserve to have his life taken from him so violently.

“I’ve seen first-hand Glenn’s injuries and what I’ve seen will never leave me. What happened to Glenn cannot be allowed to ever happen again.

“Those responsible need to be punished. They deliberately targeted a vulnerable member of their own community.

“A lot has changed over the last four years: friendships and relationships have ended, allegiances have been severed. Those who once held certain positions in our town, no longer hold any sway.

“Now is the time to speak up, think of my brother, think of your own family or think of how the £40,000 combined reward could change your life.

“Remember Glenn Quinn. Never forget his name. Do the right thing.”

Detective Inspector Quinn added: “It’s four years on, and Glenn’s family have had to make it through yet another Christmas without their loved one.

“Their heartache goes on, and is magnified by the fact that those responsible have not yet been brought to justice.

“There are people out there who know the circumstances and who know who’s responsible.

“I understand that they may be reluctant or afraid to speak up, and I’m keen to stress that information can be passed to the charity Crimestoppers with complete anonymity.

A spokesperson for the charity Crimestoppers said: “With Crimestoppers, computer IP addresses are never traced. Telephone calls are never recorded, there is no caller line display and no 1471 facility. We are independent of the police and guarantee complete anonymity.