Report made following an alleged armed robbery with a knife of a shop in the Belmont Road area of east Belfast

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of an armed robbery, in the Belmont Road area of east Belfast, on Saturday (November 4).
By Johnny McNabb
Published 5th Nov 2023, 12:37 GMT
It was reported shortly after 6.30pm, that a man armed with a knife had entered a shop in the area, and demanded money from the till.

A sum of money was handed over and the man then ran off in the direction of Dundela Avenue. He was described as being around 5’9” tall and was wearing a grey baseball cap, a dark navy coloured jacket, grey trousers and had a black face covering.

A 31-year-old man was arrested a short time later in relation to the incident and remains in custody at this time.

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of an armed robbery, in the Belmont Road area of east Belfast, on Saturday (November 4)Detectives are appealing for information following the report of an armed robbery, in the Belmont Road area of east Belfast, on Saturday (November 4)
Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call detectives at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1334 04/11/23.

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.