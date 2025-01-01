Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​The number of road deaths in the Republic of Ireland is down by 4% over the last year.

Figures indicate 174 people died in 160 collisions in 2024, down from 181 deaths in 170 collisions in 2023.

It comes as the government's Road Safety Strategy 2021-2030 aims to reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries on Irish roads by 50% by 2030.

Government is also aiming to eliminate all road deaths and serious injuries in Ireland by the year 2050.

The figures were published by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) on Wednesday, following an analysis from provisional fatal collision reports from An Garda Siochana.

They reveal a high proportion of male fatalities, as well as among those aged 25 and under as well as a high number of fatalities in the evening between 4pm and 8pm .

Meanwhile Dublin saw the highest number of deaths (23), followed by Cork (19), Mayo (19) and Donegal (17).

Minister of State with special responsibility for Road Safety, James Lawless said each of these deaths on the roads is a tragedy.

"We extend deepest sympathies to the friends, families and communities affected by these losses," he said.

"I would also like to pay tribute to the emergency services, first responders, hospital workers and others who do such incredible work helping people on scene and in the aftermath of these events.

"In February 2025 the default speed limit on rural local roads will be reduced, following the recommendation of the 2023 Speed Limit Review.

"This will tackle one of the biggest contributory factors to road collisions - speed.

"This year we will also be moving into Phase 2 of the Government's Road Safety Strategy, and it is incumbent on all of us to play our part in achieving our goal of halving deaths and serious injuries by 2030."

Sam Waide , chief executive of RSA, added his thoughts with the grieving families.

"Despite this profound loss, the reduction in the number of fatalities on Irish roads this year is a very modest but important step in reversing the high number of road deaths we've seen over the past two years," he said.

"This progress underscores the urgency to intensify our efforts.

"To truly turn the tide, as part of the Government's Road Safety Strategy, we must harness more technology, deliver impactful awareness campaigns and continue road safety education, to create a safer future for all road users in Ireland ."

Assistant Garda Commissioner Paula Hilman added: "Gardai have conducted more than 100,000 checkpoints on Irish roads this year, half of which were Mandatory Intoxicant Testing.

"We continue the rollout of safety speed cameras in high-risk locations and are already seeing positive indications that drivers are slowing down in these areas.

"We also continue to maximise the technology available to us to support data driven roadside policing including Mobility Devices and Automated Number Plate Recognition systems in Garda vehicles.

"As members of An Garda Siochana we cannot achieve any meaningful reduction in the number of people killed on Irish roads without the public's full support.