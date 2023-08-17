Republic 'trying to sidestep responsibility' to hold Omagh bomb inquiry: Tom Elliott
The Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA accused Dublin of “sidestepping” the issue – rather than investigating how the bombers were able to operate south of the border.
Twenty-nine people were killed when the Real IRA detonated a car bomb in the town in 1998, killing 29 people including a woman pregnant with twins. More than 200 people were injured.
No one has ever been convicted of involvement in what was the worst single loss of life as a result of a terrorist attack during the Troubles.
Earlier this year, NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris announced the appointment of Lord Turnbull as the chair of an inquiry.
After attending a 25th anniversary service in Omagh last Sunday, Irish minister Peter Burke said a previous probe had found “no significant new evidence which warranted the establishment of a public inquiry” in the Republic.
He said the Irish Government is “awaiting the final publication of the terms of reference for the inquiry in the UK,” and added: “We will be giving full cooperation with that inquiry. The Irish Government is very anxious to ensure that when that inquiry has concluded there are no unanswered questions.”
Mr Elliott said: "Again, the Republic is trying to sidestep their responsibility."That bomb originated in the Republic of Ireland, those that planted it were likely to come from the Republic, probably a lot of the planning for it was done in the Republic, so why would there not be a similar investigation in the Republic?”