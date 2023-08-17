Kevin Skeldon, whose wife Philomena died in the Omagh bombing, lays flowers at the site of the bombing to mark the 25th anniversary of the Real IRA atrocity. Photo. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA accused Dublin of “sidestepping” the issue – rather than investigating how the bombers were able to operate south of the border.

Twenty-nine people were killed when the Real IRA detonated a car bomb in the town in 1998, killing 29 people including a woman pregnant with twins. More than 200 people were injured.

No one has ever been convicted of involvement in what was the worst single loss of life as a result of a terrorist attack during the Troubles.

Earlier this year, NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris announced the appointment of Lord Turnbull as the chair of an inquiry.

After attending a 25th anniversary service in Omagh last Sunday, Irish minister Peter Burke said a previous probe had found “no significant new evidence which warranted the establishment of a public inquiry” in the Republic.

He said the Irish Government is “awaiting the final publication of the terms of reference for the inquiry in the UK,” and added: “We will be giving full cooperation with that inquiry. The Irish Government is very anxious to ensure that when that inquiry has concluded there are no unanswered questions.”