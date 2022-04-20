Republican parade probe continues as man charged over Londonderry dissident disorder

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 18th April 2022 Supporters of Saoradh at the RepublicanEaster parade at the Bogside area of Derry. The parade through the city side of Derry city is one of a number taking place across the Province to mark the 1916 Easter Rising. Photo by Peter Morrison / Press Eye.

Eight men were arrested after police came under attack with petrol bombs at the City Cemetery on Monday.

By this evening, seven men arrested under the Terrorism Act had been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

A 40-year-old man arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and resisting police has been charged to appear at Londonderry Magistrates’ Court on May 11.

Police said the investigation will continue over the coming days and weeks to bring offenders to justice.

“Officers would ask anyone with information about the incident or who may be able to help with the investigation to call police on the non-emergency number 101, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/,” a spokesperson said.

Monday’s parade to commemorate the 1916 Easter Rising in Londonderry was connected to the group Saoradh, which is accused of having links with the New IRA.

The Parades Commission had ruled that no paramilitary-style clothing should be worn in the procession.

The Unfinished Revolution National Easter Commemoration parade ended at Derry City Cemetery where an address was delivered.

There were reports of disturbances at the cemetery on Monday evening.

Police confirmed that officers had come under attack as they made arrests.

The violent scenes were condemned by SDLP leader and Foyle MP Colum Eastwood.