Requiem Mass for road victim Valeria Amorim will take place in Fermanagh before remains repatriated

Police Service of Northern Ireland issued photo of road victim Valeria Amorim, 28, from the Belleek area. Credit: Family handout/PA Wire

Valeria Amorim, who was six months pregnant, is understood to have been walking with her mother and young daughter on the Boa Island Road on Monday evening when she was struck by a car.

Ms Amorim was a Brazilian national from the city of Anápolis – around 95 miles south west of the capital Brasilia.

A notice on the Funeraltimes website on Thursday morning said she resided at Davog Drive in Belleek.

One Wednesday, the G5 News channel in Brazil said Ms Amorim had lived in Northern Ireland for around six years.

The Funeraltimes notice said: “The death has occurred of Valeria Amorim Viera, Davog Drive, Belleek, Co Fermanagh. Requiem Mass will take place in Mary Queen of Peace Church, Garrison on Friday at 7.30 pm."

The notice adds: “Interment will take place later in Brazil.”

One Brazilian online article quotes Ms Amorim’s mother-in-law as saying: “She became a little star, along with my granddaughter, Clhoé. God help us. May Our Lady give us strength.”

Another media outlet quotes social media messages posted by Ms Amorim’s sister-in-law, Taynara Leandro, saying: “May justice be done! You were and will always be very loved by us, sister-in-law.

"Rest in daddy's arms, you and baby Cloe will always be in our hearts!

"You are already sorely missed, a void that will never be filled. We will love you forever.”

At Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, a woman appeared to face charges related to the collision.

Police said Emma Josephine Feely, 34, of Blackrock Park in Belleek, had admitted drinking before getting behind the wheel.