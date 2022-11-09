“Officers attended and spoke to the occupant of the property. Thankfully, there are no reports of injuries at this time.“Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the Shackleton Walk and wider Westwinds area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, or who may have any CCTV footage captured or any other information which could assist, to contact us on 101, and quote reference number 60 of 09/11/22.”A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.