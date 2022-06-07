Resident escapes injury in early morning petrol bombing

St Mary's Street area of Newry - Google maps

Detective Inspector Johnston said: “Police received a report at approximately 1.30am, that a petrol bomb had been thrown at a first floor flat.

"Thankfully the occupant of the property was not harmed.

“Our investigation is underway and enquiries are continuing.

"We are appealing to anyone who was in the area or who may have noticed any suspicious activity or has dashcam footage that can assist us to contact 101 quoting reference number 90 07/06/22.”