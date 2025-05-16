Residents allowed back into homes in south Belfast after security alert ends, say PSNI
Officers found the device they were looking for since 5am today. At 7:15pm this evening they declared that it was a hoax device.
Chief Inspector Dunne said: “Police received a report at approximately 3am on Friday 16th May, that a suspicious device had been left at a property in the Benmore Drive area.
“Officers carried out a search of the area and the object was located.
“Ammunition Technical Officers attended and examined the object before carrying out a controlled explosion. It has since been determined as a hoax device.
“A number of cordons which were put in place, have now been lifted and residents, who were evacuated have been allowed to return to their homes.
“We would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation as searches were carried out. We appreciate this has caused inconvenience, but public safety is our priority."
Police enquiries are ongoing and officers are appealing to anyone with information that could assist with their investigation to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 133 16/05/25.
A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/