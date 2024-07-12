Residents escape injury after arson attack at residential property in Manor Park, Lisburn in early hours

By Gemma Murray
Published 12th Jul 2024, 14:47 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2024, 14:51 BST
Detectives are appealing for information following an arson attack in Lisburn in the early hours of Friday, 12th July.
Detective Sergeant Murphy said: "We received a report just after 5.45am that two petrol bombs had been thrown at a residential property in Manor Park at some point overnight, causing smoke and scorch damage to the front of the building."A bin was also set on fire.

"The resident of the property was at home at the time, but was unaware of the attack.“Thankfully, no-one was injured.

Petrol bombPetrol bomb
"Had the petrol bombs smashed the window at which they were thrown, we could have been dealing with much more serious consequences this morning."We are appealing to anyone with information regarding this incident to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference 389 of 12/07/24."You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

