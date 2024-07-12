Residents escape injury after arson attack at residential property in Manor Park, Lisburn in early hours

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives are appealing for information following an arson attack in Lisburn in the early hours of Friday, 12th July.

Detective Sergeant Murphy said: "We received a report just after 5.45am that two petrol bombs had been thrown at a residential property in Manor Park at some point overnight, causing smoke and scorch damage to the front of the building."A bin was also set on fire.

"The resident of the property was at home at the time, but was unaware of the attack.“Thankfully, no-one was injured.

