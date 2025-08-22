Residents evacuated after arson attack at block of flats

Arson attack

​Residents of a block of flats in Belfast had to be evacuated after an arson attack.

​Police are appealing for information following a report of arson at residential premises at the Stewartstown Road area of Dunmurry on Thursday .

Detective Inspector McAnee said: “Shortly before 7:35pm, colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service reported to police that a flat in the area was on fire.

"Thankfully, no one was inside the property during the incident. A number of other residents from the block of flats were evacuated from the building as the fire was extinguished.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, but at this stage the fire is being treated as deliberate ignition.