Residents of Maghera street ‘distressed’ after device explodes outside house
Police said a loud bang was reported outside a house in the Mullagh Park area at around midnight on Thursday.
They said a device was discovered on the ground, which had exploded outside a vacant house causing damage to the windows, brickwork and to the wall of a house opposite.
"Our officers attended the scene with ammunition technical officers who have taken away the remnants of this device for further examination," they said.
"This was a distressing experience for residents who are dealing with the fear of this device in their community.
"Thankfully, no one was in this house at the time as this could have caused serious injury or even worse."
They added: "Our inquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone with any information which might assist us to contact 101, quoting reference number 1848 of 07/08/25."