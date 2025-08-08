Residents of Maghera street ‘distressed’ after device explodes outside house

By Rebecca Black, PA
Published 8th Aug 2025, 09:44 BST
The Mullagh Park area of Magheraplaceholder image
The Mullagh Park area of Maghera
Residents of a street in Maghera have been left distressed following an explosion in the middle of the night.

Police said a loud bang was reported outside a house in the Mullagh Park area at around midnight on Thursday.

They said a device was discovered on the ground, which had exploded outside a vacant house causing damage to the windows, brickwork and to the wall of a house opposite.

"Our officers attended the scene with ammunition technical officers who have taken away the remnants of this device for further examination," they said.

"This was a distressing experience for residents who are dealing with the fear of this device in their community.

"Thankfully, no one was in this house at the time as this could have caused serious injury or even worse."

They added: "Our inquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone with any information which might assist us to contact 101, quoting reference number 1848 of 07/08/25."

