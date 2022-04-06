Residents return to homes after ‘viable device’ found in NI housing development | PSNI thank ‘local people and all those inconvenienced for their patience’
A security alert in the Moor Park Mews in west Belfast has ended following the report of the discovery of a suspicious object yesterday evening (Tuesday 5th April).
PSNI Inspector Moutray said: “Police and Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene, and the object has now been declared as a viable device and has been taken away for further examination.
“Residents, who were temporarily evacuated, have returned to their homes, and cordons have been lifted.
“I am keen to thank local people, and all those inconvenienced, for their patience as we worked to make the area safe.
“I am also appealing to anyone with information, or who witnessed anything suspicious, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1770 of 05/04/22.”
Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.