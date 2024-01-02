The security alert in the Drumgullion Avenue area of Newry has ended.

In a PSNI statement, Inspector McCormick said: “Police received a report shortly before 2.50pm on Monday, 1st January that a suspicious object had been left in the area.

"The object, which has been declared as a viable device, has been removed and taken away for further forensic examinations.

“A number of homes in the area were evacuated as officers conducted a public safety operation in the area. Residents have now returned to their homes and police would like to thank everyone for their understanding.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1310 of 01/01/24.”