Residents return to homes after viable device sparks security alert in Newry - PSNI thank residents for their understanding
and live on Freeview channel 276
In a PSNI statement, Inspector McCormick said: “Police received a report shortly before 2.50pm on Monday, 1st January that a suspicious object had been left in the area.
"The object, which has been declared as a viable device, has been removed and taken away for further forensic examinations.
“A number of homes in the area were evacuated as officers conducted a public safety operation in the area. Residents have now returned to their homes and police would like to thank everyone for their understanding.
“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1310 of 01/01/24.”
A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .