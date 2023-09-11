News you can trust since 1737
Residents rushed to hospital for smoke inhalation after suspicious fire in flat block - families asked to seek alternative accommodation overnight - PSNI remain at scene this morning

Three residents from a Craigavon flat block were rush to hospital last night for smoke inhalation after a fire took hold in Craigavon yesterday evening (September 10).
By Gemma Murray
Published 11th Sep 2023, 09:59 BST- 1 min read
“Officers received and responded to a report of a fire at a block of flats in the Aldervale area shortly before 10.50pm,” a PSNI spokesman said.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were already in attendance at the scene, and in the process of evacuating residents.

“A number of people were offered temporary accommodation for the evening, three of whom also attended hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation.

NIFRS
NIFRS
“At this time it is believed that the fire was started deliberately in the ground floor hallway.

"Enquiries to establish the extent of the damage caused as a result are underway”.

The PSNI statement added: “We’re extremely grateful for the quick actions of our officers, and for the swift response from the Fire Service in bringing the situation under control.

“Officers remain at the scene this morning, conducting enquiries, and an investigation to establish the circumstances of this reckless incident, which we are treating as arson with intent to endanger life, is underway.

“I’m appealing to anyone who was in the area yesterday evening and may have noticed any suspicious activity, or who may have any information which could assist us, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1906 of 10/09/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org