‘Respect’ agenda of republicans questioned after Falklands memorial destroyed

The remains of the floral tribute landing craft from the Stewartstown war memorial. Coalisland Royal British Legion image

The handmade model of a Falklands war landing craft was removed from the war memorial in Stewartstown and burned in the early hours of Monday morning.

The tribute had been placed on the site last month to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the conflict that claimed the lives of 255 British military personnel, three islanders and 649 Argentinian troops.

Mid Ulster Council had supported the project and the council’s chair Councillor Paul McClean was present when the tribute was placed at the war memorial.

The Stewartstown floral tribute before it was destryoed. Coalisland Royal British Legion image

Cllr McClean said: “I am extremely disappointed that this has happened, and that people could not show restraint and leave a commemoration such as this alone.

“Especially when people so much effort and work into it. This needs to be condemned by all political parties, and political representatives.”

Speaking to the News Letter, he said: “If true, genuine respect is to be offered then those involved need to be brought to task and made to replace what has been destroyed.”

Cookstown Ulster Unionist councillor Trevor Wilson said the attack made a mockery of republican calls for ‘respect’.

The RBL floral tribute in Stewartstown

In a statement, he said: “The destruction of the floral ‘landing craft’ tribute to mark the 40th anniversary of the Falklands war, placed beside the Stewartstown war memorial is nothing short of wanton vandalism.

“When things like this happen you think that people can stoop no lower, but unfortunately they do. Mutual respect? What a joke!”

Police say they received a report of theft in The Square area of Stewartstown shortly after 1.05am on the morning of May 9.

Sergeant McCann said: “It was reported that a model replica landing craft was removed from the area. Police are treating this incident as a hate crime and enquiries are continuing.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 74 of 09/05/22.”