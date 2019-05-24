‘Review’ of polling station safety after two security alerts in two elections

Northern Ireland’s elections chief has said “conversations” about the future of a polling station where there were security alerts during both the European and the council elections this month.

Chief electoral officer Virginia McVea said: “We will do the follow-up. There were conversations throughout the day and night yesterday and those will be followed up again in post-election review.”

Police were attacked by petrol bombers during “orchestrated disorder” near the polling station in Londonderry on Thursday.

The PSNI attended a security alert involving a suspicious device close to the polling station at St Paul’s Primary School on the Moss Road, in the mostly nationalist Galliagh area of the city.

Three male youths were arrested.

This came after a security alert in the same area during voting for the recent local government elections.

PSNI Superintendent Gordon McCalmont said: “This security alert is the second this month in this area, impacting the same community that was disrupted on May 2 during local council elections.

“It cannot be lost on anyone the disruption this has caused in the local community.”

Virginia McVea, speaking on BBC Radio Foyle earlier this morning, gave her reaction to the disorder, said: “Always disappointment that anyone would try and interupt the community involving themselves in the democratic process and great gratitude to the staff at St Paul’s and the PSNI for the manner in which they dealt with things in a calm, orderly (way) and ensuring that voting could continue to go ahead.”

She continued: “I understand one entrance was sealed and a back gate opened - people being practical in trying to facilitate the local electors.”

She said “conversations” would take place regarding the future use of the polling station, but stressed the importance of ensuring services “within communities”.

“Obviously We will have a conversation but what we want to be mindful of also is ensuring that we continue to deliver services within communities and that the activities of some do not disrupt the majority who want to peacably go about the voting process,” she said.

“We will ensure public safety at all times. We take direction from the PSNI and would not place the public in harm’s way.

She continued: “With Northern Ireland’s history there are lots of places that have, unfortunately, seen difficult events.

Police said later ammunition technical officers had carried out a controlled explosion on the suspicious device, which had been declared an “elaborate hoax” and taken away for forensic examination.

The security alert during the council elections was also declared a hoax.

Voting will continue across some parts of Europe until 10pm on Sunday and counting is due to begin on Monday.

Results from Northern Ireland may be declared on Monday but counting could continue into Tuesday.