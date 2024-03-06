Reward for information on the 'Disappeared' extended until 2027: Crimestoppers
The Crimestoppers charity said the money, which was provided by an anonymous donor in 2019, relates to the three victims who were known to the authorities at that time – Joe Lynskey, Columba McVeigh and Robert Nairac.
They were all abducted, murdered and secretly buried during the Troubles.
As the donor has since died, a fourth case that was accepted by the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains (ICLVR) in February 2022, Seamus Maguire, cannot be included in the reward initiative.
The bequest was made in a will, with a $20,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of the remains of each of the three named victims.
“Crimestoppers can confirm that the reward has now been extended until January 2027,” a spokesperson for the charity confirmed on Wednesday.
“The reward can only be claimed for information that is passed on directly and exclusively to Crimestoppers UK. The appeal is not about finding out what happened to the victims, but to enable the ICLVR to locate and recover their remains so that they can be returned to their loved ones for Christian burial.”
In a statement, the charity adds: “To contact Crimestoppers UK, please complete an anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org. If you are interested in claiming a reward, this must be mentioned when you make initial contact and request a unique reward code.
"You can also speak to Crimestoppers by calling – from within the UK – 0800 555 111. The UK Contact Centre is open 24/7, 365 days a year”.