Reward for information on the 'Disappeared' extended until 2027: Crimestoppers

Columba McVeigh who was murdered and secretly buried buy the IRA in 1975. Photo: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The Crimestoppers charity said the money, which was provided by an anonymous donor in 2019, relates to the three victims who were known to the authorities at that time – Joe Lynskey, Columba McVeigh and Robert Nairac.

They were all abducted, murdered and secretly buried during the Troubles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the donor has since died, a fourth case that was accepted by the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains (ICLVR) in February 2022, Seamus Maguire, cannot be included in the reward initiative.

The bequest was made in a will, with a $20,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of the remains of each of the three named victims.

“Crimestoppers can confirm that the reward has now been extended until January 2027,” a spokesperson for the charity confirmed on Wednesday.

“The reward can only be claimed for information that is passed on directly and exclusively to Crimestoppers UK. The appeal is not about finding out what happened to the victims, but to enable the ICLVR to locate and recover their remains so that they can be returned to their loved ones for Christian burial.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, the charity adds: “To contact Crimestoppers UK, please complete an anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org. If you are interested in claiming a reward, this must be mentioned when you make initial contact and request a unique reward code.