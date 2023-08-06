Reward for inormation offered by USPCA after 'barbaric' dog drowing incident

Lake close to Carricklongfield Road near Aughnacloy - Google image

Police said the two dogs – understood to be German shepherds – had been weighted down before being put into water close to Aughnacloy’s Carricklongfield Road.

On Sunday morning, the Ulster Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (USPCA) said a dumbbell had been used to prevent the dogs escaping from the lake.

Announcing the charity’s decision to put up a £500 reward, USPCA chief executive Nora Smith said: “This is a horrific sickening case of animal cruelty, and we are appalled to see such barbaric abuse. We cannot comprehend the motives of anyone who can carry out such brutal attacks against vulnerable animals like this.”

Ms Smith added: “Unfortunately, this is a stark reminder of the many challenges we are facing with regards to animal welfare in Northern Ireland. We are encouraging anyone with information that may assist the PSNI in their investigation to contact them on the 101 number.”

On Saturday, Inspector Hughes of the PSNI said post mortem examinations will be carried out.

“Officers received a report that the dogs were found weighted down in the water shortly after 7pm on Friday, 4 August.

“The dogs were removed from the lake and have been taken to a vet where a post-mortem will be carried out in due course. We are engaging with the local dog warden.”Insp Hughes added: “Our enquiries are underway and anyone who noticed anything suspicious is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1562 of 04/08/23.”