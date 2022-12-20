A digger was stolen and then used to rip out a cash machine from a filling station in Richill, Co Armagh, police have said.
Police said two men were seem wearing dark clothing as they placed the ATM into a trailer and then set fire to the digger before leaving in a white van towards the Portadown Road.
The scene after A digger was stolen and then used to rip out a cash machine from a filling station in County Armagh, police have said.
Photo: pacemaker
The theft took place on the Portadown Road, Richhill, about 04:45 on Tuesday, causing substantial damage to the building.
Photo: pacemaker
The digger had been set on fire by the time police arrived and the blaze put out by the fire service.
Photo: pacemaker
Photo: pacemaker