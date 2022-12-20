News you can trust since 1737
Richill ATM theft: This is the scene today - 7 images

A digger was stolen and then used to rip out a cash machine from a filling station in Richill, Co Armagh, police have said.

By Gemma Murray
3 minutes ago

Police said two men were seem wearing dark clothing as they placed the ATM into a trailer and then set fire to the digger before leaving in a white van towards the Portadown Road.

The scene after A digger was stolen and then used to rip out a cash machine from a filling station in County Armagh, police have said.

Photo: pacemaker

The theft took place on the Portadown Road, Richhill, about 04:45 on Tuesday, causing substantial damage to the building.

Photo: pacemaker

The digger had been set on fire by the time police arrived and the blaze put out by the fire service.

Photo: pacemaker

The digger had been set on fire by the time police arrived and the blaze put out by the fire service.

Photo: pacemaker

