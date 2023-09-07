Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

PSNI officers were attacked and Land Rovers damaged during rioting in the Creggan area today, Thursday 7 September, after three searches by the PSNI Terrorism Investigation Unit.

Two of the searches are complete, while the third search is ongoing in Creevagh Heights in the Bligh's Lane area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have already seized a quantity of cash and a firearm, which will be subject to forensic examination.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firearm seized by anti-terrorism PSNI officers in the Creggan area of Londonderry today. The operation was followed by serious rioting and attack on police.

The PSNI said: "Disorder developed this afternoon, at around 4pm in Creevagh Heights. Petrol bombs, rocks, masonry, steel poles and traffic cones were thrown at police, damaging police land rovers. Police remain in the area and would urge drivers to avoid the area if possible".