Rioters have attacked the PSNI in Londonderry after anti-terror officers seized a firearm during searches.
By Philip Bradfield
Published 7th Sep 2023, 17:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 19:02 BST
PSNI officers were attacked and Land Rovers damaged during rioting in the Creggan area today, Thursday 7 September, after three searches by the PSNI Terrorism Investigation Unit.

Two of the searches are complete, while the third search is ongoing in Creevagh Heights in the Bligh's Lane area.

Police have already seized a quantity of cash and a firearm, which will be subject to forensic examination.

The firearm seized by anti-terrorism PSNI officers in the Creggan area of Londonderry today. The operation was followed by serious rioting and attack on police.The firearm seized by anti-terrorism PSNI officers in the Creggan area of Londonderry today. The operation was followed by serious rioting and attack on police.
The PSNI said: "Disorder developed this afternoon, at around 4pm in Creevagh Heights. Petrol bombs, rocks, masonry, steel poles and traffic cones were thrown at police, damaging police land rovers. Police remain in the area and would urge drivers to avoid the area if possible".

Derry City & Strabane Superintendent William Calderwood added: "The search in Creevagh Heights is continuing. We appreciate the disruption search activity can have but I want to reassure you of this - our presence in the area and activity we carry out is about keeping people safe. That is our priority and we would appeal for calm."Police said they would provide an update later.