Road closed after suspicious object found
A road has been closed in Londonderry following the discovery of a suspicious object.
Monday, 4th April 2022, 10:26 pm
A spokesprson for the PSNI said the road is expected to remain closed overnight.
“Police in Derry/Londonderry have closed the Corrody Road between its junctions with Strabane Old Road and Kittybane Road following the report of a suspicious object in the area,” the police spokesperson said.
“Diversions are in place and are expected to remain in place overnight. There are no further details at present.”