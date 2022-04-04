Road closed after suspicious object found

A spokesprson for the PSNI said the road is expected to remain closed overnight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Police in Derry/Londonderry have closed the Corrody Road between its junctions with Strabane Old Road and Kittybane Road following the report of a suspicious object in the area,” the police spokesperson said.