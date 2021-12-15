Road racing fans’ support for Joey Dunlop’s family after memorial targeted

Former NI football manager Michael O'Neill at the Joey Dunlop memorial in Estonia. BBC image

Widely regarded as one of the greatest ever motorcycle racers, Dunlop was killed while competing in the Estonian capital Tallin in July 2000.

In the years since the tragedy, the crash site has become a shrine to the 48-year-old from Ballymoney, Co Antrim, with many of those paying their respects leaving items of memorabilia and floral tributes.

However, Allan Amelijusenko, an organiser of the Joey Dunlop memorial ride, has reported that the site has been entered and the tributes are now missing.

Mr Amelijusenko said he hopes the items could yet be recovered if they have been scattered are lying nearby but hidden under the recent heavy snowfall, the BBC has reported.

BBC sports presenter Stephen Watson described the news as “simply incomprehensible”.

He added: “Pleased to hear that Estonian officials will take steps to protect and upgrade Joey Dunlop’s memorial.”

Joey’s son Gary Dunlop tweeted: “I’m not quite sure just how to comment on this, it’s pretty hard to accept it’s happened. Sadly, things like this seem to be more common in this more modern horrible world. Thankfully the only sacred place to our family is at our church.”

Among several fans expressing support, one replied, saying: “It’s nice to have memorials but Joey will be commemorated in the hearts and memories of all who knew him, not only for his racing but everything else he did, God bless Gary.”

Another said: “No respect for the man who done so much for those less fortunate than himself. These are the best things about this man that no one can ever take away from him.”

Joey Dunlop was killed just weeks after claiming three victories at the Isle of Man TT to take his tally to a record 26.

Mr Amelijusenko said: “Everyone is pretty angry, devastated actually. Everyone is wondering why somebody would do this.

“As we have deep snow in Estonia right now, those things might be under the snow close to that area so we are crossing our fingers and trying to keep the hope up that if the snow goes, we will have a search party around this place and find most of it, some of it or even find some clues.