Roads closed as police investigate serious assault in Newtownabbey
Police remain at the scene of a serious assault in Newtownabbey and have closed two main roads while they carry out enquiries.
The PSNI said this morning at 9am that they are currently at the scene of a serious assault in the Shore Road area of Newtownabbey which saw a man taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said: "One man has been taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries following the incident, which was reported to police just after 1.15am on Sunday (February 12).
"The Shore Road is currently closed at the junctions with the Old Manse Road and the main Shore Road.
"Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other video footage, to contact police on 101, quoting reference 123 of 12/2/23."