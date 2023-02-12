The PSNI are investigating

The PSNI said this morning at 9am that they are currently at the scene of a serious assault in the Shore Road area of Newtownabbey which saw a man taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said: "One man has been taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries following the incident, which was reported to police just after 1.15am on Sunday (February 12).

"The Shore Road is currently closed at the junctions with the Old Manse Road and the main Shore Road.