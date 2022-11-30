Roads closed in Portadown after discovery of suspicious object in Meadow Lane
Pedestrians have been asked to avoid Meadow Lane in Portadown this afternoon – after the discovery of a suspicious object in the area.
By Gemma Murray
39 minutes ago - 1 min read
In a statement the PSNI said that no roads have been closed at this time.Inspector Mills said: “Police are working to clear the area at this time.
"I appreciate this will cause some disruption for those impacted, however keeping people safe is paramount and we will not take any risks
"I want to thank those who may be affected as we continue our work to clear the area. I would stress to the public to avoid the area. ”