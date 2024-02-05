Robber got out of taxi and held gun to 'vulnerable' young man's body while he stole mobile phone

Court Report

Police claimed Michael Morgan, 32, pointed the weapon at the victim in John Street on Saturday and then ordered another cab to make his escape.

Morgan, of Kilwee Lane in Dunmurry, appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court charged with robbery, two counts of possessing a firearm or imitation firearm, and making off with payment. He was refused bail and remanded in custody until next month.

The court heard that a taxi driver brought a man from Glenkeen in the Poleglass area to the scene of the robbery.

Based on CCTV footage and a description of the perpetrator, police believe that customer was Morgan.

A detective alleged: “The defendant got out of the taxi armed with a firearm, held it to a young man’s body and demanded his iPhone and passcode before making off from the area.”

The perpetrator attempted to get back into the same cab, but the driver left without him and alerted police.

A second taxi was ordered and brought the man back to Glenkeen.

It was claimed that Morgan got out of that vehicle without paying the fare and ran into a nearby house.

He was arrested after officers arrived in the area and entered the property.

A suspected gun was seized along with quantities of potential cocaine and diazepam. Morgan is not charged with any drugs offences and tests are being carried out to establish if the weapon is live or a replica.

Opposing his application for bail, police claimed it would create a risk of harm to the public.

“A firearm (was pointed) at a young man classed as vulnerable,” the detective added.

“The victim is extremely distressed, he does not know why he was targeted other than his vulnerability.”

Defence solicitor Adrian Harvey confirmed Morgan denies any involvement in the robbery.

He told the court his client has not been identified by any witnesses and knew nothing about the items seized from a house where someone else lives.

“A gas powered pellet gun was recovered from the homeowner’s address,” Mr Harvey contended.

“Mr Morgan makes the case that he never left that address in Poleglass, he simply was in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Denying bail, however, District Judge Steven Keown said: “It’s a very worrying set of allegations.”