Robber pointed gun at staff before stealing cash, cigarettes and vapes
Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the robbery at commercial premises on Orangefield Lane shortly after 7.00am.
Detective Sergeant Alexander said: “Police received a report that a man armed with a gun had entered the business and demanded cash from staff.
“Officers attended the scene and spoke with staff who reported that the man, described as approximately 6ft tall and aged 25-30 years old, had pointed the gun at them before making off with cash, cigarettes and vapes.
“Thankfully, although shaken by the frightening ordeal, the staff were not otherwise injured.
“Our investigation is ongoing. It is believed that the suspect left on foot in the direction of North Road.
"We would ask anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other footage, to call detectives on 101, quoting reference number 298 of 02/04/24.”Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/