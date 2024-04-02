Robber pointed gun at staff before stealing cash, cigarettes and vapes

Crime report

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the robbery at commercial premises on Orangefield Lane shortly after 7.00am.

Detective Sergeant Alexander said: “Police received a report that a man armed with a gun had entered the business and demanded cash from staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Officers attended the scene and spoke with staff who reported that the man, described as approximately 6ft tall and aged 25-30 years old, had pointed the gun at them before making off with cash, cigarettes and vapes.

“Thankfully, although shaken by the frightening ordeal, the staff were not otherwise injured.

“Our investigation is ongoing. It is believed that the suspect left on foot in the direction of North Road.