Robber threatens off-licence staff with acid spray before making off with carrier bag of cash

A PSNI statement says that it was reported on Tuesday (3rd January) just before 7pm that a man had entered an off-licence store demanding money.

He further claimed to be armed with a spray which he said contained acid – and asked a member of staff to open the till.

He then tried to tie the staff member's hands together with a cable tie before running off in the direction of Farmlea Road with a carrier bag containing cash.

The robber threatened to spray the staff member with acid

Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: "A sum of money was stolen and while there were no reports of any injuries, this must have been a frightening ordeal for this staff member.

“I am appealing to anyone who has information, or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area around that time or who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1579 of 03/01/23.

"We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the man matching the description in the Antrim Road area. He was described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, overweight and aged in his late 40s or early 50s."