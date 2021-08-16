Robbers armed with hammer and crow bar make off with cash

Detective sergeant Robinson said: “It was reported at approximately 8.40pm that two men, one of whom was armed with a hammer, and the other with a crow bar, entered commercial premises in the Diamond area, and ordered staff to leave the building.

“They then removed a sum of cash from tills, before leaving the scene in a green coloured VW Passat.

“One of the men was said to be wearing a grey hoodie with blue jeans and white Adidas trainers. The second man was said to be wearing a black hoodie with a navy body warmer over it, blue jeans, and red trainers.

Police are hunting armed robbers who made off with cash from commercial premises in Pomeroy.

“Detectives are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed any suspicious activity, or who may have any information which could assist us with our enquiries, to call 101 and quote reference number 1713 of 15/08/21.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form on the PSNI website. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use their online reporting form.

