Police in east Belfast are urging the public to be vigilant after a report of a rogue trader cold-calling to a home in the Bloomfield Gardens area today (Tuesday 4th September).

A statement from the PSNI says at 10.30am a man called with an elderly resident and claimed that he would carry out work on their home.

The service was paid for, but the man never returned.

Enquiries are ongoing, and in the meantime police would urge the public to remain vigilant.

Chief Inspector Dunne said: “Most callers are genuine, however, a small number of criminals can take advantage of older or vulnerable people on their doorstep.

“Criminals will sometimes pose as staff from utility companies to gain access to your home or your details, whereas genuine staff will always carry clear identification and be happy to show it to you.

“We want to take this opportunity to urge everyone to report any suspicious activity to police, particularly of strangers offering unsolicited services or trying to gain access to homes.

“The sooner you contact us, even if it is on the behalf of others, the better our chances are of catching a potential criminal.

“Remember, if it's your home and you have any concerns, it’s okay not to open the door.

"You can speak to the person through the door or window, without actually opening the door to them.”

If you have been a victim of cold calling or believe it’s happening in your area, please report it to police on 101, or online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Remember, too, the free Quick Check service is available by phoning 101 to check if callers are genuine and ‘No Cold Calling Zone’ stickers are also available on request from your local Crime Prevention Officer by calling 101.

